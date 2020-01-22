Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,669,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,926,160. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock worth $17,391,343. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

