Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Brick & Kyle Associates bought a new position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after buying an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of BX traded up $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $62.72. The stock had a trading volume of 127,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $61.76.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.