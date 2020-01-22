Brick & Kyle Associates Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The stock had a trading volume of 401,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

