Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.70 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $652.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Bridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 51,275 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $1,697,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,913,792 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

