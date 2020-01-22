Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Sells $568,820.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total transaction of $568,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total transaction of $505,101.00.

BFAM traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 308,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,306. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 41.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 67.2% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

