Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 17,759 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

PFE stock opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

