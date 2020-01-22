Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys 1,846 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.58.

Shares of KMB opened at $144.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

