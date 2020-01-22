Bristlecone Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 26,345 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,121 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

