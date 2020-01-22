Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.52.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $387.95 and a 52-week high of $598.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $577.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total value of $8,500,339.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total transaction of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,264 shares of company stock worth $12,827,698. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.