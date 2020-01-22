Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southern by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

