Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $37.78 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,583 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 65,554 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from to in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.54. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $102.17 and a twelve month high of $168.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,270.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

