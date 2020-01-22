Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,356 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,048,000 after acquiring an additional 177,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1,804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,346,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,923,000 after acquiring an additional 160,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.13.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

