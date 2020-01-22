Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,250 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,601,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,831,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after buying an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day moving average is $353.08. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down previously from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.33.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.