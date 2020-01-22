Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,869 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

