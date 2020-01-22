Bristlecone Advisors LLC Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,420,000 after purchasing an additional 271,189 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,323,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after purchasing an additional 252,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 183,558 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,043,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,294,000 after purchasing an additional 69,618 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WY opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $22.35 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

