Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $308.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.61. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $250.09 and a 1 year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

