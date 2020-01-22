Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Receives Buy Rating from New Street Research

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research in a research report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley raised Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $312.88. 2,923,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,576. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day moving average is $295.61. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.82, for a total transaction of $6,396,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock valued at $58,355,351. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

