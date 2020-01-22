Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 4.3% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Robert F. Kalenka sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $1,633,955.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,169.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $1,827,900.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,551. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.25.

NYSE BR traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $132.53. The company had a trading volume of 727,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $136.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

