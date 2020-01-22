Brokerages Anticipate Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Blucora reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on shares of Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Blucora has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 19,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,980. Blucora has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Blucora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Blucora by 5.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Blucora by 12.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Blucora by 12.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

