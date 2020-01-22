Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.36 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) will post sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.59 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $7.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.34 billion to $28.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $29.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.22 billion to $30.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after acquiring an additional 102,703 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 164,091 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,793,000 after acquiring an additional 272,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,136,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,397,000 after acquiring an additional 237,652 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.26.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

