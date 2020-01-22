Brokerages Anticipate Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) to post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond Offshore Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Diamond Offshore Drilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond Offshore Drilling.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.43 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 38.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DO. ValuEngine cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 288,108 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,171,400 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 840,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,092. The company has a market capitalization of $879.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.89. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

