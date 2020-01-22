Brokerages Anticipate Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.02 EPS

Analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) to announce earnings of $2.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Dollar General posted earnings of $1.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.66. 187,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,203. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $152.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Dollar General by 1,807.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after buying an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Dollar General by 436.9% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 257.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 172,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 124,097 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Dollar General by 526.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.