Brokerages Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.53. Douglas Emmett reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEI shares. Mizuho cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,377,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,046 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 9.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,591 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,540. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Douglas Emmett’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

