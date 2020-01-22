Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will post $7.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.21 million to $7.25 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $24.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $42.08 million, with estimates ranging from $40.24 million to $44.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 2,971,682 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464. Insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 299,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LJPC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

