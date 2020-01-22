Brokerages Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) to Post $0.56 EPS

Brokerages forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.02 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 26.99%.

LX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LexinFintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International initiated coverage on LexinFintech in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.34 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LexinFintech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the third quarter worth about $144,000. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LexinFintech stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. 6,017,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,960. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

