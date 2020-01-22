Brokerages Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.31). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $758.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE NBR traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.60. 420,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,844,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.90. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,629,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 212,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,225,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 159,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

