Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.28. Nasdaq reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,508,000 after acquiring an additional 62,962 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,272 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after purchasing an additional 480,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 14,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,703. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $110.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.