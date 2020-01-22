Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.18. Summit Materials posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.20). Summit Materials had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $665.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Summit Materials to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cfra upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $69,855.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,698 shares in the company, valued at $201,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $179,138.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,912.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 345,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,181. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,304.30 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

