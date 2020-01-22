Brokerages Anticipate Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $749.39 Million

Brokerages expect Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) to post sales of $749.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $732.57 million. Visteon reported sales of $731.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VC. Guggenheim began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.46.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.87, for a total transaction of $426,717.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sunil K. Bilolikar sold 1,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $181,894.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,283.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Visteon by 107.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Visteon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

VC opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26.

Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

