Brokerages Expect Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Aduro BioTech posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 544.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.64%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of ADRO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,516. The firm has a market cap of $112.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.49. Aduro BioTech has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $4.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.26.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 73,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $87,240.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445,190 shares in the company, valued at $529,776.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,880 shares of company stock valued at $96,020. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 20,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aduro BioTech by 50.2% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 66,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

