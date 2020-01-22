Brokerages Expect Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) to Post ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Akazoo an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Akazoo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SONG. UBS Group began coverage on Akazoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Akazoo in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Akazoo in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of SONG stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.20. 755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32. Akazoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Akazoo will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akazoo stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Akazoo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akazoo

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akazoo (SONG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akazoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akazoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.