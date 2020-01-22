Brokerages Expect Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Banco Santander Brasil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Banco Santander Brasil also posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banco Santander Brasil will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Banco Santander Brasil.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 15.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BSBR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19. Banco Santander Brasil has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

