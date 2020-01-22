Brokerages Expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) will announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. DHI Group also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 284.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 334,450 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in DHI Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 391,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in DHI Group by 27.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 212,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 144.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 465,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 1,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

