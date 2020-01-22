Brokerages Expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to post earnings per share of $1.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dicks Sporting Goods.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 315,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $31.27 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,236 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

