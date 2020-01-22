Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Eastman Chemical posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

EMN stock opened at $75.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $61.22 and a 1-year high of $86.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,026,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 767,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 143,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2,072.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after purchasing an additional 85,797 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.