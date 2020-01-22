Brokerages Expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSBD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter worth $134,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. 108,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,492. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $857.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $22.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.38%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

