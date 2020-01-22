Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.27 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report sales of $164.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.51 million to $165.50 million. Guidewire Software posted sales of $169.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $764.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.37 million to $765.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $868.52 million, with estimates ranging from $859.00 million to $875.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

NYSE GWRE opened at $112.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11,289,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $123.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.07.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $2,663,909.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,959 shares of company stock worth $7,492,671. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 88.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

