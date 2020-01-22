Brokerages Expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Huntington Bancshares also reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $15,517,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,272,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,090,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

