Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 239,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,564. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.29. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $64.08 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.