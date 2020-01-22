Brokerages Expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Scorpio Bulkers reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SALT. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Noble Financial set a $8.50 target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 293,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,027. The firm has a market cap of $373.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

