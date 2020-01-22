Brokerages Expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report sales of $8.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $6.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $55.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications stock opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

