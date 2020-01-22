Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $977.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report sales of $977.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 billion and the lowest is $951.60 million. Ventas reported sales of $923.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Ventas by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ventas by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Ventas by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 1 year low of $54.59 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

