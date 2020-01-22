Brokerages Set $13.00 Price Target for Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU)

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Niu Technologies’ rating score has improved by 33.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Niu Technologies an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NIU. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Yiheng Capital LLC boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 19.4% in the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,533,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after purchasing an additional 574,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Niu Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NIU opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $676.47 million, a PE ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.43. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.56 million for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

