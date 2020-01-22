Brokers Set Expectations for Straumann Holding AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Straumann in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $39.45 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2024 earnings at $44.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHF opened at $1,007.30 on Wednesday. Straumann has a twelve month low of $681.61 and a twelve month high of $1,032.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $973.57 and its 200-day moving average is $876.59.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

