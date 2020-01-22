Brokers Set Expectations for VALEO/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of VALEO/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VALEO/S’s FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get VALEO/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of VALEO/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of VALEO/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. VALEO/S has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for VALEO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VALEO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.