Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.17 million for the quarter. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts expect Brookline Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRKL opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $160,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Mccarthy sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $87,626.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,532 shares of company stock worth $568,227. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

