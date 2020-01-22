Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BF.B. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Brown-Forman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BF.B opened at $71.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. Brown-Forman has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.97 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 50.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Brown-Forman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.46%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

