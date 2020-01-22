Brown University Invests $14.25 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Brown University bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 246,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,249,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 7.8% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,170,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,042,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,416,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,988,000 after buying an additional 425,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,832,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,521,000 after buying an additional 393,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,376. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.