Brown University Makes New $18.60 Million Investment in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Brown University bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,599,000. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up about 10.1% of Brown University’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Brown University owned 0.08% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,656,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 512,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,428,000 after purchasing an additional 165,053 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 149,011 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,369,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 782,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121,473 shares during the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,850. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12-month low of $72.19 and a 12-month high of $131.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.65.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.29). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

