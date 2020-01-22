Brown University Purchases New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Brown University purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.1% of Brown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,691. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.59.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,225 shares of company stock valued at $27,367,532 over the last quarter.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

